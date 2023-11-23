GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in GDS by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.62.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.02 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

