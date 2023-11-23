GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GMS were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 136,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.80. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Company Profile



GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

