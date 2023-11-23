GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.45.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.90.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,672 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

