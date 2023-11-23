Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $1,047,025.28 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Graco Trading Up 0.2 %

Graco stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

