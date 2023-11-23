Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.