Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $60,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GO opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

