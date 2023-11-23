Guess? (NYSE:GES) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Guess? alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GES

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.