Guess? (NYSE:GES) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GES
Guess? Stock Performance
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guess? Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?
In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.