Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.16

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.16 and traded as low as $45.69. Heineken shares last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 63,894 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEINY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

