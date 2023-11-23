Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 829,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

