Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $158.80

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.80 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 157.50 ($1.97). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 158 ($1.98), with a volume of 299,119 shares changing hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £311.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,316.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.44.

Henderson International Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,833.33%.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

