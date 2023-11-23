Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,025 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

