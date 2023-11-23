Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.29.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $738.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hibbett by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

