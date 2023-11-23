Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $53.62, but opened at $62.00. Hibbett shares last traded at $61.68, with a volume of 251,011 shares.

The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,025 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $738.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

