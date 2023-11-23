Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.90

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.70). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.71), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Hibernia REIT Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm has a market cap of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.90.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hibernia REIT
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.