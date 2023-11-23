HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.44) to GBX 722 ($9.03) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 820 ($10.26) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 231.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

