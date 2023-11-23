Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.
Hudson’s Bay Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
