Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 5.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.56. Approximately 506,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,796,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$585.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

