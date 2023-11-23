IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Up 5.7%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.35. Approximately 129,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 885,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMG shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.42.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

