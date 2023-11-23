IFS Advisors LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

