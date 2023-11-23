Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,821,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $441,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $77.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -984.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

