Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 217,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,541 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:BOCT opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.