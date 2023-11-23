Insider Selling: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells 45,173 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 45,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$953,150.30.

On Friday, November 17th, James Halliday sold 8,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$182,700.00.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$21.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$21.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.43.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

