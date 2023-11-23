Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) President Sells 240,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frontier Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $862.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

