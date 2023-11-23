Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) President Sells 240,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Frontier Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $862.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.