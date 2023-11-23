Insider Selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $254.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average of $275.91. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.