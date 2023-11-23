Insider Selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $254.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average of $275.91. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

