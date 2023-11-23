Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 428,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

