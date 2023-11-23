Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.89

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 16439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $318.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.