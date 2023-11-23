Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $580.52 million, a P/E ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interface will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Interface by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Interface by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

