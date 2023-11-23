Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,978,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after buying an additional 85,689 shares during the period.

CLTL opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $105.82.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

