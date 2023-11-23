Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stake Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics
In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
IOVA opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.36.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.
