Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch Purchases 28,000 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -207.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.89%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,202,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 501,581 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

