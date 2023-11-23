iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $158.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $136.23 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $882.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.