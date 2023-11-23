iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

