Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

