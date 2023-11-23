Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.60.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

J opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,398,470,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.