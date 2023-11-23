Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on J. TD Cowen increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

