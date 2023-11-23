Jacobsen Capital Management Has $4.02 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $379.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

