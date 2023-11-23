Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.49

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and traded as low as $17.18. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 200 shares.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

