Jim C. Walton Sells 90,436 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

