Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at UBS Group

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.43.

JLL stock opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $188.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

