Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,328 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $2,798,888.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,392,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,316,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $276.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.59. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 687,459 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,610,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after acquiring an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

