Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,693 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.95, for a total value of $3,179,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,380,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,958,793.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $276.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.59. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $276.99.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORN. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORN

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.