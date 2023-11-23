Keystone Financial Services Sells 1,345 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keystone Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $191.31 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

