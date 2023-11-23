Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 54,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 109,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

