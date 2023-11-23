Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.48. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 266,329 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on KKPNY shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
