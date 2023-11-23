Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.48. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 266,329 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KKPNY shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

About Koninklijke KPN

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.