Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LADR. Raymond James downgraded Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.