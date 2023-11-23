Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells $1,306,868.85 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $717.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $636.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.90. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $728.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

