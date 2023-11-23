Lane Generational LLC Sells 25,930 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lane Generational LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

