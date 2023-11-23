LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,745,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 892,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,613,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 93,983 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 343,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $615.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In other news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

