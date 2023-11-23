Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,647 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.