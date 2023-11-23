Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.14. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

